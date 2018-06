Art é Fakt Studio presents a play in French with English subtitles by Margalie R. Bazinet. A stripper vows to take back control of her life in this play about our God-given right to happiness and why we choose to live as we do. Jun 21-23, Thu-Sat 7 pm, mat Sat 3 & 5 pm. $15.

