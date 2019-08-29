Sarah Hennies & Germaine Liu, Jason Doell w/ Contact, Clarinet Panic, Mika Posen

Intersection presents Music For Subways: four site-specific performances in Toronto's newest subway stations on Line 1 (Yonge-University). Performances start at 7:30 pm sharp at Sheppard West Station & then travel north. Free.

Sarah Hennies & Germaine Liu at 7:30 pm @ Sheppard West

Clarinet Panic at 8:15 pm @ Pioneer Village

Mika Posen at 9 pm @ Highway 407

Jason Doell w/ Contact at 9:45 pm @ Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station