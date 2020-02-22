Saturday Encounters: Audio Description Tour

The Power Plant 231 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8

The Power Plant invites visitors who are blind or who have low vision for an audio description tour of 3 exhibitions by artists Rashid Johnson, Dawit L. Petros and Naufus Ramírez-Figueroa. Audio description is a way of using words to represent the visual world, and of helping people form mental images of what they may not see clearly. 2 pm. Free.

thepowerplant.org

The Power Plant 231 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8
416-973-4949
