Saturday Love

to Google Calendar - Saturday Love - 2020-05-02 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Saturday Love - 2020-05-02 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Saturday Love - 2020-05-02 14:00:00 iCalendar - Saturday Love - 2020-05-02 14:00:00

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Benefit concert to support 50 up-and-coming DJs from across Canada affected by COVID-19. DJ CharlieB and Kardinal Offishall, Director X, Roy Woods, DJ Envy, Andre De Grasse, Jozy Altidore and more special guests followed by 7 hours of music from 14 of Canada's best DJs each spinning a 30-minute set.  Before the sets start, host DJ CharlieB will kick off the fundraiser by asking his celeb guests one question — What Does Music Mean to You?  2-10 pm. gofundme.com/f/saturdaylove

Info

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Music
Benefits
Dance Music/DJ/Lounge
