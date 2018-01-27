Saturday Morning Skateboard Lessons
Danforth Church 60 Bowden, Toronto, Ontario
The one-hour lesson is for kids who range from brand-new-to-skateboarding to intermediate, ages 6 to 14. The beginners start with learning how to stand and push on a board, proper foot-placement, and turning. As students progress, they work on advanced manoeuvres. During free-skate time, instructors will supervise and further assist participants. 10 am. 13 weeks. $25/session.
Info
Danforth Church 60 Bowden, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Kid-Friendly
Community Events