Save LucSculpture Fundraiser

Over the past 12 years, we have created a beautiful artistic community space for family, schools, and artists! Unfortunately, the building where LucSculpture is located (Danforth / Greenwood), is now for sale and the owner wants to increase our rent by 50 per cent – this is not viable.

The fundraiser event includes art activities, 50/50 art sale, silent auction, live music and jam. 3-10 pm. Free admission. More info at lucsculpture.com