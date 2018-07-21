Save LucSculpture Fundraiser

to Google Calendar - Save LucSculpture Fundraiser - 2018-07-21 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Save LucSculpture Fundraiser - 2018-07-21 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Save LucSculpture Fundraiser - 2018-07-21 15:00:00 iCalendar - Save LucSculpture Fundraiser - 2018-07-21 15:00:00

Lucsculpture 663 Greenwood, Toronto, Ontario

Over the past 12 years, we have created a beautiful artistic community space for family, schools, and artists! Unfortunately, the building where LucSculpture is located (Danforth / Greenwood), is now for sale and the owner wants to increase our rent by 50 per cent – this is not viable.

The fundraiser event includes art activities, 50/50 art sale, silent auction, live music and jam. 3-10 pm. Free admission. More info at lucsculpture.com

Info
Lucsculpture 663 Greenwood, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Art
416-461-7936
to Google Calendar - Save LucSculpture Fundraiser - 2018-07-21 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Save LucSculpture Fundraiser - 2018-07-21 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Save LucSculpture Fundraiser - 2018-07-21 15:00:00 iCalendar - Save LucSculpture Fundraiser - 2018-07-21 15:00:00