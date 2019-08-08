Save ODSP! Ford Fightback Rally

Wellesley Subway Station 16 Wellesley E, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 1J2

Doug Ford is attacking ODSP recipients by changing the definition of what a disability is, making it even more difficult to receive financial support. Join Toronto ACORN members and allies to defend ourselves from attacks on disability rights. Meet at 11 am at Yonge & Wellesley to march to ODSP office (111 Wellesley E). Free.

www.facebook.com/events/1943590102408929

Free, Outdoor
Community Events
