Save The Services That Save Us

Nathan Phillips Square 100 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario

The Ontario provincial government is planning wide-scale cuts, closures and amalgamations of health care services, particularly impacting public health, paramedic services, as well as local hospitals and long-term care facilities. The Ontario Health Coalition is a planning a large event at Nathan Phillips Square where concerned community members will come together to save the services that save us. 11:30 am-1:30 pm. Free.

Info

Nathan Phillips Square 100 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free, Outdoor
Community Events
416-441-2502
