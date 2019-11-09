Save The Services That Save Us
Nathan Phillips Square 100 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario
The Ontario provincial government is planning wide-scale cuts, closures and amalgamations of health care services, particularly impacting public health, paramedic services, as well as local hospitals and long-term care facilities. The Ontario Health Coalition is a planning a large event at Nathan Phillips Square where concerned community members will come together to save the services that save us. 11:30 am-1:30 pm. Free.
