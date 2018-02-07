Saving Strategies – Easy Concept, Difficult Reality
S. Walter Stewart Library 170 Memorial Park, Toronto, Ontario M4J 2K5
Learn how to save more to pay down debt. Use the power of compounding to make your savings grow. Start to invest in the future to realize your goals and prepare for a comfortable retirement. Presented by CPA Canada. Everyone welcome. 6:30 pm. Free. Drop in.
For more information visit the library or call 416-396-3975.
Info
S. Walter Stewart Library 170 Memorial Park, Toronto, Ontario M4J 2K5 View Map
Free
Community Events