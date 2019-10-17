Food and dining were transformed in Europe during the age of Enlightenment by profound changes that still resonate today. What many of us eat, the way food is cooked and how we dine continues to be influenced by radical changes that occurred in France from 1650 until the French Revolution in 1789.

Savour: Food Culture in the Age of Enlightenment explores the story of this transformation with rare objects, fascinating histories, and amusing stories. Oct 17-Jan 19. Included w/ general admission.