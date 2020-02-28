Say It Loud, Black & Proud
Morrish Public School 61 Canmore, Toronto, Ontario M1C 3T7
PowerFilled Youth T.O presents an original Black History Month production performed by the PFYTO team (youth ages 8 to 16). This year's play focuses on a teenage boy who doesn't see the sense in celebrating a history perceived as sad/dark but is soon enlightened to the beauty in his history and heritage through song, dance, drama and spoken word. Feb 28 at 7 pm. $5-$10.
Info
Morrish Public School 61 Canmore, Toronto, Ontario M1C 3T7 View Map
Black History
All Ages, Under $10
Community Events, Stage
Theatre