Say Yes to Good Food in Schools
Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema 506 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1Y2
FoodShare Toronto evening of screenings and conversation with a panel of school food champions who are shaping the future of food in schools. Francine Hébert's Cafeteria (2015) will screen along with a collection of short films produced by school food programs. Panel moderated by Globe and Mail food reporter and columnist Corey Mintz. 7 pm. $11.50.
Info
