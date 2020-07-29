Scarborough Afro-Carib Fest 2020

NOW MagazineAll EventsScarborough Afro-Carib Fest 2020

Heritage Skills Development Centre

HSDC presents the 9th annual arts and culture celebration – this year happening online. Join us as we celebrate the culture and diversity of Afro-Caribbean communities and beyond through showcasing arts, music, dance and our cultural heritage. The event will be broadcasted LIVE on YOUTUBE and TWITCH to communities all over the world.

August 22 from 3-9 pm. Free.

For event updates, please follow us on Facebook: @AfroCaribFestival  and Instagram: @Afrocaribfest and  Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel (@HsdcEvents) to gain direct access to the event

 

Heritage Skills Development Centre
Heritage Skills Development Centre (HSDC) is a non-profit organization with a mission to promote the arts, health, social, cultural and economic self-sufficiency of new immigrants and marginalized groups in the Greater Toronto Area.

