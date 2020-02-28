Scarborough Celebrates Black History

Burrows Hall Community Centre 1081 Progress, Toronto, Ontario M1B 5Z6

This event will showcase and celebrate Black History through cultural and artistic presentations, live musical performances from local artists, poetry, drum & dance, games, interactive activities, guest speakers, community leaders and much more. 5-10 pm. Free.

Presented by Heritage Skills Development Centre (HSDC)

Info

Burrows Hall Community Centre 1081 Progress, Toronto, Ontario M1B 5Z6
Black History
All Ages, Free
Community Events
416-345-1613
