Scarborough Celebrates Canada

Heritage Skills Development Centre (HSDC) presents an online celebration of Canadian Multiculturalism with live performances from diverse talented local artists featuring dance, music and interactive activities as well as recognizing remarkable Canadians . June 27 from 5-9 pm. Free. https://www.youtube.com/HSDC%20EVENTS