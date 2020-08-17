Scholarships Recipients Group Show

NOW MagazineAll EventsScholarships Recipients Group Show

17
Aug
-
27
Aug

by
 
Sculpture, painting, prints and a video installation. To Aug 27. Free. Mon-Thu 11 am-3 pm. Masks and physical distancing required.

 

2020-08-17 to
2020-08-27
 

23 Prince Arthur, Anywhere
 

Women'a Art Association
 

Art Exhibition
 

Art
 
 

Womens Art Association of Canada

 

