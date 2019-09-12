School for the Movement of the Technicolo(u)r People is an artist exchange, exhibition and public school platform created by dance artist taisha paggett in collaboration with visual artists Ashley Hunt, Kim Zumpfe and WXPT Toronto. Building a site and experimental curriculum, the School responds to the limited positioning of Black and queer movers in dance, visual art, and beyond. Sep 12-Oct 26, reception & performance 6-9 pm Sep 12.

gallerytpw.ca/exhibitions/smtp