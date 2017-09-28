School Garden Pizza Walk

Rose Avenue Jr Public School 675 Ontario, Toronto, Ontario M4X 1N4

Stroll through St. Jamestown, Cabbagetown and Regent Park to learn about school gardens. Starts at Rose Ave PS (3:45 pm), goes to Winchester PS (4:15 pm) and Sprucecourt PS (4:45 pm), ending in a pizza party in Regent Park (5:15 pm) at the bake oven. Walk free, pizza $5, benefits Green Thumbs' Urban Roots Youth Program.

Rose Avenue Jr Public School 675 Ontario, Toronto, Ontario M4X 1N4
