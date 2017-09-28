School Garden Pizza Walk
Stroll through St. Jamestown, Cabbagetown and Regent Park to learn about school gardens. Starts at Rose Ave PS (3:45 pm), goes to Winchester PS (4:15 pm) and Sprucecourt PS (4:45 pm), ending in a pizza party in Regent Park (5:15 pm) at the bake oven. Walk free, pizza $5, benefits Green Thumbs' Urban Roots Youth Program.
