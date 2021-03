Gallery 1313 online exhibition provides students with an opportunity to show works that they normally would have shown in graduating and thesis exhibits at Gallery 1313. Student Artists include Afifa B, Amina Boufanara, Alexandra Stefan, Hadia Hassan, Sasha Nandas- Sutherland, Suzanne Simoni & Zishuo Li. March 12-April 30. http://www.g1313.org