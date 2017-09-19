Science Literacy Week at Ryerson
Ryerson University Student Learning Centre 341 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario
Join Ryerson University for a week full of fun events and activities as we celebrate science literacy week! Each day consists of various interactive activities and demonstration all based on different areas of science. Each day of week has its own unique topic.
Biology Day (Sep 19) // Physics Day (Sep 20) // Chemistry Day (Sep 21) // Computer Science and Math (Sep 22). Sep 19-22, see website for schedule. Free.
