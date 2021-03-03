Science & Society 5: Capitalism vs. Climate

Join Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, Naomi Klein & Régine Clément as they discuss how we can change the economy to fight the climate crisis.This program will stream on the PW Broadcast. March 4 at 7 pm. Admission by donation.

The quest for short-term profits has been to the detriment of a habitable planet. Mining, overfishing, and clear cutting have led to pollution, extinctions, and loss of nature. By combusting fossil fuels, we’ve gone beyond changing ecology to changing the very chemistry of the atmosphere and ocean. Extractive capitalism has upended our climate. Yet, might it also, given the power of markets, help us find a way forward?

This moment in human history requires nothing less than transformation—of electricity, transportation, agriculture, buildings—of our relationships to nature and to each other. But we actually have most of the solutions we need, from renewable energy to regenerative farming. Can we implement them at scale within a financial system that maximizes quarterly profits? How might banks, insurance companies, corporations, and the like become an intentional and engaged part of the solution? And what is the role of governments? Of communities? Of artists and storytellers? Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson will host journalist and activist Naomi Klein and finance expert Régine Clément, both contributors to the climate anthology All We Can Save , for a conversation grappling with how we might transform our economy in order to address the climate crisis.This program is co-presented with Cooper Climate Coalition.