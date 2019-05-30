Explore the world of space rocks with ROM’s Dr. Kim Tait as she discusses the Museum’s recent acquisitions, and her recent visit to the Vatican Observatory, where a first-ever workshop on the curation of meteorites and extraterrestrial samples was held. 11 am-1 pm. Free w/ admission. RSVP.

https://www.rom.on.ca/en/whats-on/rom-daytime-science-at-the-vatican