Science At The Vatican

Explore the world of space rocks with ROM’s Dr. Kim Tait as she discusses the Museum’s recent acquisitions, and her recent visit to the Vatican Observatory, where a first-ever workshop on the curation of meteorites and extraterrestrial samples was held. 11 am-1 pm. Free w/ admission. RSVP.

Royal Ontario Museum 100 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C6 View Map
