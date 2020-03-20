Scientists in School: Please Play with your Food

Beaches Library 2161 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L1J1

Learning chemistry is fun when it's all about food. Make elephant toothpaste from kitchen chemicals. Explore solubility while experimenting with sweet treats. Create art using chemistry and watch it explode! Have fun making a suspension you can mold. 2 pm. Free. Limited space. Tickets handed out starting at 1:45 pm. 

torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT442195&R=EVT442195

Beaches Library 2161 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L1J1 View Map
March Break
Free
Community Events
416-393-7703
