The 25th Anniversary Edition of the Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival focuses on virtual programming and as health restrictions permit commissioned art projects at public spaces across the city.

The city-wide event will enliven greater Toronto with photo-based exhibitions and outdoor installations by Canadian and international artists. CONTACT is presenting a diverse slate of powerful projects and virtual features that dynamically engage viewers during these challenging times. This year’s Festival extends beyond its customary month-long event in May to roll out programming throughout the year, as it responds to fluctuating public health guidelines. Details are now available on CONTACT’s  website. https://scotiabankcontactphoto.com

Image: Sebastein Miller, The Path, 2020. Courtesy of the artist

 

2021-05-05 @ 12:00 AM to
2021-05-31 @ 11:30 PM
 

Online Event
 

Art Exhibition
 

Art

