This exhibition celebrates the career of 2019 Scotiabank Photography Award winner Stephen Waddell, renowned for his urban scenes made in Canada and Europe. Sep 16-Nov 28. Free.

Spanning two decades, the Main Gallery exhibition showcases Waddell’s colour street compositions of workers and pedestrians, more recent black-and-white photographs of caves and grottos, and never-before-exhibited prints.

416-979-5164 // ric@ryerson.ca // ryersonimagecentre.ca