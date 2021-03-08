NOW MagazineAll EventsScott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox

by
19 19 people viewed this event.

Livestreamed concert. March 20 at 5 pm. Tickets from $20. https://sessionslive.com/PMJ/tickets

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-03-20 @ 05:00 PM to
2021-03-20 @ 07:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.