TOLive presents the illusionist, mentalist and performance artist with an all-new, immersive, interactive online concept. Silven invites intimate groups of 30 into the world of his childhood home in Scotland, where the power of place and connection takes you on your own personal journey of discovery. Feb 16-21 and March 16-28. $32.50-$40. Tickets https://www.tolive.com/thejourney