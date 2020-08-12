NOW MagazineAll EventsScott Sonenshein

Rotman School of Management

by Rotman School of Management
 
140 people viewed this event.

Big Ideas Speaker Series presents a 1-hour talk featuring Scott Sonenshein discussing his book Joy At Work: Organizing Your Professional Life (by Marie Kondo and Scott Sonenshein for Little, Brown Spark, Apr. 7, 2020).

Sonenshein is the Henry Gardiner Symonds Professor of Management, Jones Graduate School of Business, Rice University. He is the bestselling author of Stretch: Unlock the Power of Less – And Achieve More Than You Ever Imagined.

April 7 from 5-6 pm. $30. The cost includes a copy of the book. See website for more info & registration.

Questions: events@rotman.utoronto.ca // 416-978-6122

 

Date And Time

2021-04-07 @ 05:00 PM to
@ 06:00 PM
 

Location

 

Venue

Rotman School of Management
 

Event Types

Seminar or Talk
 

Event Category

Books
 
 

Location Page

U of T Rotman School of Management

 

Rotman School of Management
Each year, Rotman Events hosts about 100 public talks by international bestselling authors, top management executives and other influential thought leaders.

