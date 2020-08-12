Big Ideas Speaker Series presents a 1-hour talk featuring Scott Sonenshein discussing his book Joy At Work: Organizing Your Professional Life (by Marie Kondo and Scott Sonenshein for Little, Brown Spark, Apr. 7, 2020).

Sonenshein is the Henry Gardiner Symonds Professor of Management, Jones Graduate School of Business, Rice University. He is the bestselling author of Stretch: Unlock the Power of Less – And Achieve More Than You Ever Imagined.

April 7 from 5-6 pm. $30. The cost includes a copy of the book. See website for more info & registration.

Questions: events@rotman.utoronto.ca // 416-978-6122