125 Years Memory – A Story of Friendship and Compassion

Separated by 9,000 kilometres, the people of Japan and Turkey have fostered deep ties of friendship. In a time when people all over the world are growing steadily more suspicious of other nations over politics, economics and religion, 125 Years Memory is an epic of hope demonstrating how fellow-feeling between one person and another can bring about a miracle.

Virtuous director Mitsutoshi Tanaka’s masterpiece received the Japan Academy Film Prize in ten categories, including Best Art Direction, Excellent Film and Excellent Director.

Starring: Seiyo Uchino, Kenan Ece, Shioli Kutsuna, Alican Yücesoy, Yui Natsukawa, Shunsuke Daitoh

Original title: 海難１８９０ | Countries: Japan, Turkey | Subtitles: English | Runtime: 132 min | Year: 2015

