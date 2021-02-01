The 18th annual Human Rights Watch Film Festival Canada, in its second year of partnership with Hot Docs, presents five powerful and compelling films available digitally for free across Canada from February 18-22.

The festival will kick off with Nelson G. Navarrete and Maxx Caicedo’s stunning A La Calle in which ordinary Venezuelans fight to reclaim their democracy from the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro. Following this screening will be a LIVE ZOOM with special guests.

In I Am Samuel, from Peter Murimi, a queer Kenyan man balances pressures of family loyalty, love, safety and identity. In Wake Up on Mars, directed by Dea Gjinovci, a family is challenged by their daughters’ years-long comas brought on by “resignation syndrome,” a mysterious condition that can affect asylum-seeking children. In Love Child from Eva Mulvad, an illegal love story forces a young Iranian family to seek asylum in Turkey. And in Maxima, directed by Claudia Sparrow, the 2016 environmental Goldman Prize winner Máxima Acuña faces one of the world’s largest gold-mining corporations in her home on the Peruvian Highlands.

All screenings will be followed by in-depth discussions with filmmakers, film subjects, Human Rights Watch researchers, or special guests.

Tickets can be reserved beginning on February 11.