2022 International Vegan Film Festival – Toronto

The International Vegan Film Festival (IVFF) is the world’s first and only vegan film festival with a tour. Toronto’s screening of the IVFF World Tour is hosted by VegTO and will showcase a diverse selection of over 2 hours of short and feature-length films* with vegan subject matter from filmmakers worldwide. The Festival supports vegan-themed filmmakers by providing an avenue to show their films to new audiences, recognizing their passion projects. The goal of IVFF is to educate, inspire and entertain vegans and non-vegans alike.

Date & time: Sunday, August 21, 2022, from 6:30-10:30 pm.

Location: Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema

– 6:30 PM: Book Signing with Jo-Anne McArthur of We Animals Media

– 7:30 PM: International Vegan Film Festival Screening

– 10 PM: Q&A with Jo-Anne McArthur and Lori Croonen

Tickets: $15 (VegTO members are provided with special pricing and should check their inbox for more information and a discount code. Members can also contact VegTO at admin@veg.ca)

*For mature audiences.