24 Hour Party People at the Drive-In

24 Hour Party People at the Drive-In

Watch some of your favourite movies at the Drive-In.

In 1976, Tony Wilson sets up Factory Records and brings Manchester’s music to the world.

Nov 14 at 7:30 pm. $10 per person.

Location - Ontario Place

 

2020-11-14 @ 07:30 PM to
2020-11-14 @ 09:30 PM
 

Screening
 

Film

Ontario Place

