38th Annual Japan Film Festival

One of the Canadian Film Institute’s longest-running annual festivals, the Japan Film Festival, has showcased the best in contemporary filmmaking from Japan. Despite the pandemic, this cinematic tradition continues online to film lovers all across Canada. Dec 10-12. Free.

Pre-register. https://www.cfi-icf.ca/jff

Presented with the generous support of and in collaboration with the Embassy of Japan and The Japan Foundation, Toronto. Co-presented by the Canadian Film Institute, Embassy of Japan in Canada and The Japan Foundation, Toronto.

The Long Goodbye 長いお別れ Directed by NAKANO Ryota

2019 | 127 min. | Japanese with English Subtitles.

Seven years of a “long goodbye” with a father who slowly loses his memory. This is a new moving story of love, filled with tears. A Long Goodbye is the film adaptation of Naoki Prize-winning author Nakajima Kyoko’s same-named novel.

Koshien: Japan’s Field of Dreams Directed by YAMAZAKI Ema Ryan

2019 | 94 min. | Japanese with English Subtitles

Intimately following coaches and players in their quest to win the historic 100th national High School Baseball Tournament, Koshien is a dramatic and emotional journey to the heart of the Japanese national character and window into the struggle to balance tradition with progress.