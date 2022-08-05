Readers' Choice 2021

’60s Summer: A Hard Day’s Night

Aug 4, 2022

Do you hear that distant screaming? It’s the sound of hordes of Beatles fans descending on the Fox Theatre for the second film in our ’60s Summer series!

What better way to celebrate the grooviest decade than with the film that captured John, Paul, George, and Ringo-mania at its very height!

In this deliriously entertaining romp, the bandmates play wily, exuberant versions of themselves, capturing the astonishing moment when they officially became the singular, irreverent idols of their generation and changed music forever.

Directed with raucous, anything-goes verve by Richard Lester and featuring a slew of iconic pop anthems, including the title track, “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “I Should Have Known Better,” and “If I Fell,” the film re-established the rules of the movie musical and exerted an incalculable influence on the music videos of the near future.

Don’t miss your chance to shriek at the screen and dance in the aisles!

August 21 at 4 pm and August 24 at 7 pm. $8.85-$11.50. Fox Theatre, 2236 Queen East.

Location Address - 2236 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M43 1G2

Event Price - 8.85 for Members, 11.50 for non-members

Sun, Aug 21st, 2022 @ 04:00 PM
to Wed, Aug 24th, 2022 @ 07:00 PM

Fox Theatre

Screening

Film

