’60s Summer: Blue Hawaii

Travel back to the 1960s with The Fox Theatre! This month we’re revisiting some of our favourite musical movies from the grooviest decade.

We’re starting it off with one of our faves that’s also considered one of Elvis’ best films!

Presley plays ex-G.I. Chad Gates, who has just come home to Hawaii after his military service abroad. Gates’ mother (Angela Lansbury) expects him to climb the corporate ladder, but he would rather wear an aloha shirt than a white collar. So, Gates goes to work as a tour guide, and his first customers are a carful of cuties who might just end his career before it has a chance to take off.

It has sumptuous cinematography, a fun and frothy plot, plus GREAT MUSIC! “Blue Hawaii” features songs as enchanting as the island paradise where it’s set. From “Rock-A-Hula Baby” to “Can’t Help Falling In Love” to the titular song – this is classic Elvis: post-army and pre-rhinestone.

Don’t miss this rare chance to catch your favourite hunk-a hunk-a burning love on the big screen! August 16 at 7 pm. $8.85-$11.50. Fox Theatre, 2236 Queen E. foxtheatre.ca.