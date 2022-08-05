’60s Summer: Monterey Pop

Calling all flower children! It’s officially the Summer of Love at the Fox!

The final film in our ’60s Summer series is one of the greatest music docs ever made!

On a beautiful June weekend in 1967, the first Monterey International Pop Festival roared forward, capturing a decade’s spirit and ushering in a new era of rock and roll.

Monterey featured career-making performances by Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, and Otis Redding, but they were just a few among a wildly diverse cast that included Simon and Garfunkel, the Mamas and the Papas, the Who, the Byrds, Hugh Masekela, and the extraordinary Ravi Shankar.

With his characteristic verite style, D. A. Pennebaker captured it all, immortalizing moments that have become legend: Pete Townshend destroying his guitar and Jimi Hendrix burning his.

This new 4K restoration was just made to be seen on the big screen, with BIG sound. Tune in, turn on, drop out! August 31 at 7 pm at Fox Theatre.