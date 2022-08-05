’60s Summer: Summer Of Soul

Travel back to the 1960s with The Fox Theatre! This month we’re revisiting some of our favourite musical movies from the grooviest decade.

The third film in our series won “Best Documentary Feature” at this year’s Oscars, and with good reason!

In his directing debut, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson presents a documentary that’s part music film and part historical record, created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture and fashion.

Over the course of six weeks in the summer of 1969, just 100 miles south of Woodstock, The Harlem Cultural Festival was filmed in Mount Morris Park. The footage was largely forgotten–until now.

The film shines a light on the importance of history to our spiritual well-being and stands as a testament to the healing power of music during times of unrest, both past and present. The feature includes concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Mahalia Jackson, B.B. King, The 5th Dimension and more.

August 28 at 4 pm and August 29 at 7 pm. $8.85-$11.50. Fox Theatre, 2236 Queen East. foxtheatre.ca