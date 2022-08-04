A Bigger Splash

Jack Hazan’s intimate and innovative film about English-born, often California-based artist David Hockney and his work honours its subject through creative risk-taking. The improvisatory narrative-nonfiction hybrid features Hockney and his circle of friends, and captures the agonized end of the lingering affair between Hockney and his muse, an American named Peter Schlesinger. A time capsule of hedonistic gay life in the 1970s, an honest yet tender depiction of gay male romance, and a sun-kissed, water-dappled perfect summer movie, the film also provides an invaluable view of art history in action and a record of artistic creation that is itself a work of art.

——

