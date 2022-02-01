A Raisin in the Sun

Lorraine Hansberry’s play was the first one written by a black woman to be performed on Broadway. The story was autobiographical: she and her family had moved into a house in one of Chicago’s “white neighbourhoods” in the late ’30s, where they faced hostility, racism and death threats.

Two years after its stage debut, the now Pulitzer Prize-winning production was adapted for the screen.

The story follows the Younger family, who live together in a cramped Chicago apartment. Recently widowed Lena (Claudia McNeil) wants to use a $10,000 insurance pay out to put a down payment on a home in a predominantly white community. Her son, Walter Lee (Sidney Poitier), would rather use the money to start a business, while his sister, Beneatha (Diana Sands), wants the money to pay her medical school tuition. As the disagreements over how to use the windfall intensify, the film becomes a deeply resonant tale of dreams deferred and the shifting currents of the what constitutes the American Dream.