Abolition Film Society shares films with prisoners.

Short works from the Canadian Filmmakers Distribution Centre (CFMDC) archive are chosen for incarcerated participants based on their interests, then distributed within the limitations of the prison system: stills sent by mail, audio played on the phone, and low quality video clips transmitted via a for-profit online communication platform.

A presentation of this project will include a screening of all distributed films, reviews from incarcerated participants, and documentation of strategies for circumventing barriers imposed by prison administrations.

Abolition Film Society is a collaboration with Prisoner Correspondence Project, a Montreal-based solidarity program for LGBTQ+ prisoners across Canada and the United States.

This screening is available on CFMDC.tv on April 29th from 12-5pm EDT, followed by a presentation by curator Kristin Li at 8:30pm EDT. Visit https://www.cfmdc.tv/works/abolition-film-society for the screening, and Register for the presentation here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/147901797257