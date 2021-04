Abolition Film Society shares films with prisoners. A presentation of this project will include a screening of all distributed films, reviews from incarcerated participants, and documentation of strategies for circumventing barriers imposed by prison administrations. Abolition Film Society is a collaboration with Prisoner Correspondence Project, a Montreal-based solidarity program for LGBTQ+ prisoners across Canada and the United States. April 29 from noon-5 pm, followed by a presentation by curator Kristin Li at 8:30 pm. Screeninghttps://www.cfmdc.tv/works/abolition-film-society. Presentation https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/147901797257

Short works from the Canadian Filmmakers Distribution Centre (CFMDC) archive are chosen for incarcerated participants based on their interests, then distributed within the limitations of the prison system: stills sent by mail, audio played on the phone, and low quality video clips transmitted via a for-profit online communication platform.