Adrià Julià: The Penitential Tyrant: Dolores Is Pain

Offering a meditation on the history of production, consumption and expansion of popcorn in modern colonial history, The Penitential Tyrant: Dolores Is Pain reflects on the historical and socioeconomic intricacies of the global corn industry and its relationship to Mexican culture and the popularization of popcorn in the United States after the Great Depression, especially in regards to popcorn’s connection to cinema.

Adrià Julià’s film-performance The Penitential Tyrant: Dolores Is Pain is presented in conjunction with the AGO’s exhibition Faith and Fortune: Art Across the Global Spanish Empire. September 16 at 7 pm. Free. Screens at Jackman Hall in the AGO.

The Penitential Tyrant: Dolores Is Pain is presented as part of Place Settings, a large-scale, durational project that considers how food functions to connect and disrupt. Focusing specifically on the intersections of food, public space, and architecture, Place Settings points to formal and informal structures that offer forms of nourishment, be they physical, emotional, social, or political.

Curated by Noa Bronstein, Place Settings I started in June – August 2021. Place Settings II continues this summer with performative projects staged throughout the city of Toronto. Each project engages in a discursive gesture that considers new possibilities at the intersections of food practices and public space, revealing the shareable and relational qualities of both.

