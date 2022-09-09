Readers' Choice 2021

Adventures In Success

Sep 9, 2022

Join us for the Toronto premiere of the dramatic indie comedy Adventures in Success, created by filmmakers Jay Buim and Susan Juvet. Stay for a Q&A after the film and hear about the ins and outs of starting up your very own cult!

ABOUT THE FILM: A Wellness startup whose mission is to heal Mother Earth through the power of orgasm and a ritual called “Jilling Off” tries to grow their community. The 8 Sensual Seekers reveal they are in a misguided sex cult led by a mystical female founder.

Doors are 6:30pm, pre-show at 7pm, film starts at 7:30pm.

Location Address - 1006 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1M2

Event Price - $19.13

Location ID - 560842

Mon, Sep 26th, 2022 @ 07:30 PM

Paradise Theatre

Screening

Film
 
