Join us for the Toronto premiere of the dramatic indie comedy Adventures in Success, created by filmmakers Jay Buim and Susan Juvet. Stay for a Q&A after the film and hear about the ins and outs of starting up your very own cult!

ABOUT THE FILM: A Wellness startup whose mission is to heal Mother Earth through the power of orgasm and a ritual called “Jilling Off” tries to grow their community. The 8 Sensual Seekers reveal they are in a misguided sex cult led by a mystical female founder.

Doors are 6:30pm, pre-show at 7pm, film starts at 7:30pm.