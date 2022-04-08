Readers' Choice 2021

AFA Presents: TOKA

The Albanian Film Association is happy to present an in-person screening of the theatrical production TOKA, written, performed, and choreographed by Albanian-Canadian dramaturg Indrit Kasapi, and originally developed by lemonTree creations under a residency with Theatre Passe Muraille.

TOKA follows the story of siblings who wrestle with the consequences of a long standing land dispute which results in generational death and violence. This startling work of physical theatre about modern-day blood feuds in post-Communist Albania, is delicate, evocative and heartbreaking. The ensemble cast brings together an accomplished group of multidisciplinary performers featuring Christopher Manousos, Kat Khan, Indrit Kasapi, Nicole Joy-Fraser, Riley Sims and William Yong.

The Albanian Film Association will be hosting the in-person screening of TOKA at the Palmerston Library Theatre, and it will be followed by a Q&A with Indrit Kasapi and cinematographer and editor Kejd Kuqo.
The performance will be in English, with Albanian subtitles.

April 24 at 3 pm. $10. eventbrite.ca

We are keeping capacity limited due to COVID precautions, and additionally, as per Toronto Public Library’s masking policy, masks will be required unless one is eating or drinking.

Location Address - 560 Palmerston Ave, Toronto, ON M6G 2P7

Event Price - 10

Date And Time

Sun, Apr 24th, 2022 @ 03:00 PM
to 04:45 PM

Screening

Film

