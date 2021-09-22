Election

Film screening. Sep 24 at 7:15 pm. Scotiabank Theatre, 259 Richmond W. https://www.cineplex.com/Movie/akillas-escape Synopsis: In a crime-noir about the urban child-soldier,.

Sep 22, 2021

Akilla’s Escape

Film screening. Sep 24 at 7:15 pm. Scotiabank Theatre, 259 Richmond W. https://www.cineplex.com/Movie/akillas-escape

Synopsis: In a crime-noir about the urban child-soldier, Akilla Brown captures a fifteen-year-old Jamaican boy in the aftermath of an armed robbery. Over one gruelling night, Akilla confronts a cycle of generational violence he thought he escaped.

Directed by: Charles Officer

Cast: Saul Williams, Thamela Mpumlwana, Donisha Rita Claire Prendergast.

Run time: 1h 30m

Fri, Sep 24th, 2021 @ 07:15 PM
Screening

Film

