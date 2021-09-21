All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs

Election

Outdoor screening of the new local original series. Sep 29, 6-10 pm. Free. RendezViews, 229 Richmond W. Reserve http://www.eventcreate.com/e/allornothing Please note,.

Please note, this event will be hosted outdoors and will proceed rain or shine. The event will adhere to Toronto Public Health guidelines and safety. All attendees will respect physical distancing measures as laid out by venue staff and be required to wear a mask when not seated. Multiple hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the venue. 

Additional Details

Location Address - 229 Richmond St W

Event Price - Free

Date And Time
Wed, Sep 29th, 2021 @ 06:00 PM
to 10:00 PM

Location
RendezViews

Event Types
Screening

Event Category
Film

Event Tags

