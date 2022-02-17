Fellini the Devil.

The title says it all. A m’acord (“I remember”) is a story from a master filmmaker who uses the camera lense to elide the past with a modern sensibility. Amarcord is the semi-autobiographical tale of Fellini’s childhood, as told through the eyes of the fictional boy, Titta. It is a coming of age in Fellini’s singular carnivaleqsue style, which perfectly upturns and skewers the remains of Mussolini’s day.