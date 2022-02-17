Readers' Choice 2021

Feb 17, 2022

Amarcord

The title says it all. A m’acord (“I remember”) is a story from a master filmmaker who uses the camera lense to elide the past with a modern sensibility. Amarcord is the semi-autobiographical tale of Fellini’s childhood, as told through the eyes of the fictional boy, Titta. It is a coming of age in Fellini’s singular carnivaleqsue style, which perfectly upturns and skewers the remains of Mussolini’s day.

Additional Details

Location Address - 1006 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1M2

Event Price - $10 plus tax and fees

Location ID - 560842

Date And Time

Tue, Mar 1st, 2022 @ 08:30 PM

Location

Paradise Theatre

Event Types

Screening

Event Category

Film

