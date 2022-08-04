Lovers of the cottagecore trend may fantasize about ditching the city for country life, but sister documentarians Nadine Mundo and Rena Mundo Croshere actually lived it. Raised on The Farm—one of the largest and longest-standing communes in the US, born out of the 1970s hippie movement—the sisters confront their unconventional upbringing for the first time since they left the commune in 1985. Vivid and captivating, American Commune (Hot Docs Official Selection 2013) explores the rise and fall of the supposed utopia and reveals that the simple life may not be so simple.

Pastoral Fantasies: A Cottage Core Series: It’s the aesthetic that took social media by storm: part-Pinterest mood board, part-aspirational lifestyle, Cottagecore swept us off our feet with visions of baking fresh bread, frolicking through fields of wildflowers, and befriending the local woodland fauna. Uncover the roots of the increasingly popular pastoral fantasy in this summer screening series.