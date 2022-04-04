An NSFW Documentary Masterpiece: Jackass: The Movie at 20

The early 2000s were marked by low-rise denim, trashy tabloids, and perhaps most importantly, a shopping cart launching a motley crew of amateur stuntmen off a hill and into subsequent stardom. Twenty years ago, injury auteurs Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Bam Margera & co. brought their signature don’t-try-this-at-home style stunts to the big screen with the NSFW documentary masterpiece, Jackass: The Movie, and the world has never been the same. Whether you’re still running off the high of the recently released fourth film, or are only now mustering up the courage to watch the Jackass gang perform some truly gnarly shenanigans, there is no better time than the present to witness kitchen alligators, human traffic cones, and golf cart flips. Strap in.

Screens at Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema. Apr 15 at 9:15 pm. $15. 506 Bloor West.