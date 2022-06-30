Readers' Choice 2021

Andy Warhol (1972)

Jun 30, 2022

Andy Warhol (1972)

From Campbell’s soup cans to Marilyn Monroe’s mug, Andy Warhol turned commercial popular culture into fine art with his distinctive style and flare. Wander into his studio and hear from his collaborators at the peak of his New York career with the rarely screened, eponymous doc by Lana Jenkel, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year! Just like Warhol’s pop-inspired works, the intimate film is both a snapshot of the early ‘70s zeitgeist and a timeless portrait of a truly enigmatic artist.

Location Address - 506 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1Y2

Event Price - Tickets: $15 (Members from $10)

Sat, Jul 9th, 2022 @ 01:00 PM
to Tue, Jul 12th, 2022

Screening

Film

NOW Magazine